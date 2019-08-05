ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve following:

1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019



2. Fix day, time and place of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019 and other connected matters.



3. To fix the date of closure of Registers of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company.



Pdf Link: Anik Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com