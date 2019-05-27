Anmol India Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that M/s K R Aggarwal, Charterd Accountants be appointed as statutory auditors of the company for FY 2018-19. They are appointed to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of existing auditors of the Company. Please take the above information on your records.

Published on May 27, 2019
