Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to regulation 50(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the NCD issued are eligible for partial redemption as well as interest is payable upon the remaining issue size & both has fallen due as per schedule attached.

Further, the Company has made adequate provisions for payment of such redemption amount as well as interest and will remit the amount to the debenture holders on or before the due date.



Ref - ISIN : INE515Q08085 , Scrip Code: 957966 (Fully paid up NCDs)

No. of NCDs : 500

Initial Face Value of NCD : Rs. 10,00,000/-

Paid up value : Rs. 10,00,000/-

Allotment Date : 24th May, 2018



Pdf Link: Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

