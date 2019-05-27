Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that interest on the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued under the below mentioned ISIN is being paid in due time.

INE515Q08069

Pdf Link: Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
