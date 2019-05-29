Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that interest on the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued under the below mentioned ISIN is being paid in
due time.

ISIN-INE515Q07095

Published on May 29, 2019
