Ansal Condominium Ltd - Disclosure as per Regulation 52(5)

Ansal Condominium Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of "Disclosure as per Regulation 52(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

Pdf Link: Ansal Condominium Ltd - Disclosure as per Regulation 52(5)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
