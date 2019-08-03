Ansal Housing Ltd - Newspaper Advertisement For Board Meeting Notice Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 1st August, 2019 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th day of August, 2019, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper clipping of the Advertisement published in Business Standard (English & Hindi) dated 2nd August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ansal Housing Ltd - Newspaper Advertisement For Board Meeting Notice Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
