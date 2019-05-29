Ansal Housing Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting (AGM on Sept 27, 2019)

Ansal Housing Ltd has informed BSE about Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ansal Housing Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting (AGM on Sept 27, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor