Ansal Phalak Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Certificate from Debenture Trustee under Regulation 52 (5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ansal Phalak Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.