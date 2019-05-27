Reg: Revised Codes of Fair Disclosure and Conduct of Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.



Ref: Regulation 8(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.



Dear Sirs,



With reference to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 8(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on the 27th May, 2019, has approved revised Codes of Fair Disclosure and Conduct of Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited amended in pursuance to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



The Revised Code of Fair Disclosure and Conduct has been hosted on the website of the Company {www.ansalapi.com}.



This is for your information and record please.



Pdf Link: Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com