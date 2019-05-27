Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Reg.: Outcome of the Board Meeting dated the 27th May, 2019, concluded at 7.10 P.M.



Ref: Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended {Listing Regulations}.



Dear Sirs,



In reference to the captioned matter and further to our previous letter dated the 20th May, 2019, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1. Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Gauba (DIN: 02604798) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, for a term of two {02} years, w.e.f. the 27th May, 2019.



2. Appointment of Mr. Malay Chatterjee (DIN: 00380683) as an Additional Director, holding position as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a term of two {02} years, w.e.f. the 27th May, 2019.



Aforesaid directors are not debarred from holding the office of directors pursuant to any SEBIs Order or any other authority and their appointment shall be subject to the approval of shareholders at the next general meeting, in terms of the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under and Listing Regulations.



Further, with reference to the captioned matter, for following agenda items the Board Meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, the 30th May, 2019:-



(a) Approval of the Quarterly/ Yearly Audited Financial Results {Standalone and Consolidated} for the quarter/ year ended on the 31st March, 2019, along with Audit Reports {Standalone and Consolidated} thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s S.S Kothari Mehta & Company, Chartered Accountants, for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019; and







(b) Declaration of dividend {if any}, subject to the approval of members.



