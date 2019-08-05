Anshuni Commercials Ltd. - Postponement Of 34Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

We would like to inform you that, the company in its Board Meeting dated 24th July, 2019 had decided to schedule the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019.



The Company due to unavoidable circumstances has postponed the Annual General Meeting to Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com