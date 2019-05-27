Antariksh Industries Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI Circular No. LIST/ COMP /10 /2019-20 dated 08.02.2019 and BSEcircular dated 09.05.2019 and 14.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company.

Further, we would like to clarify that Antariksh Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Chanakya Investments Ltd) is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance regulations shall not apply to the listed entities having paid up equity share capital not

exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth.not exceeding Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of previous financial year. The paid upequity share capital of the Company is Rs. 20,00,000

(Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) and the Net worth of the Company for the Financial Year is less than Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. 31st March, 2019 respectively.

In view of above, the company is exempted under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and consequently the company is also exempted from submitting the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31.03.2019 to the Stock Exchange.

