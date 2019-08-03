We are pleased to inform you that a successful accomplishment at Anuh Pharma Ltd. Anuh Pharma Ltd. has received approval from WHO - Geneva Prequalification that the Prequalification Inspection Group has recommended that the APIs Pyrimethamine, Pyrazinamide and Sulfadoxine can be considered to be compliant with the standards of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for manufacturing and packaging of APIs by chemical synthesis.

Pdf Link: Anuh Pharma Ltd. - Disclosure Of Events/Information - Approval From WHO - Geneva Prequalification

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com