Apar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ Rs. 9.50 (95%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid on the equity share capital of Rs. 382,686,190/- (38,268,619 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each) for the financial year 2018-2019. This shall be paid subject to the approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Apar Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com