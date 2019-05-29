Apar Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Approval of Annual Audited Accounts and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (2018-19).

Pdf Link: Apar Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Apar Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor