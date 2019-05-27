Apex Frozen Foods Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 & Regulation 41(2) SEBI (Issue Of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, we are herewith submitting the
Monitoring Agency Report issued by HDFC Bank for the quarter ended 30th June 2018.

Kindly take the aforementioned information on record.

Pdf Link: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
