The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 approved a Comprehensive Scheme of Amalgamation of APIS Natural Products Private Limited (APIS Natural) and Modern Herbals Private Limited (Modern Herbals) with APIS India Limited (herein after referred to APIS India or the Company), and their respective shareholders and creditors (hereinafter referred to as the Scheme), under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 66 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, including any statutory modification(s) thereto or re-enactment(s) thereof, placed before them.



This Scheme is subject to consent / approval of requisite majority of shareholders and creditors of APIS India, APIS Natural and Modern Herbals and sanction of the jurisdictional NCLT and all other regulatory approvals as may be necessary for the implementation of the Scheme.

Pdf Link: Apis India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com