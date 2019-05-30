Re-commended a dividend of Rs.4/- per preference share (i.e 4% on Rs.100/- fully paid up share) for financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The dividend on the preference shares, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/ dispatched to members within the prescribed time.

Pdf Link: Apis India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com