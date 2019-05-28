Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Credit Rating reaffirmed by ICRA Limited

Pdf Link: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.