Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following documents as required under Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016:-



(a) Copy of Circular Letter sent to shareholders date July 27, 2019.

(b) Copies of Newspaper Advertisement published on August 03, 2019, in Business Standard (English) and Seema Sandesh (Hindi)



Kindly take the same in your records.



Pdf Link: Apm Industries Ltd. - Newspaper Advertisement For Transfer Of Shares To Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com