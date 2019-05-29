Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of Newspaper publication of Audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 25, 2019, published in Business Standard (English & Hindi edition) on May 27, 2019 & corrigendum on May 28, 2019 respectively.



Pdf Link: Apollo Pipes Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

