Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter dated May 25, 2019 regarding Press Release, please find enclosed herewith revised Press Release of Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



You are requested to kindly take the same in your records.



Pdf Link: Apollo Pipes Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com