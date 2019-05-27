Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depository and Participants) Regulations, 2018, Please find enclosed the certificate received from M/s Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd (RTA of the Company) for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

