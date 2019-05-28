Apt Packaging Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADJOURNED TILL 30TH MAY 2019 AT SAME TIME AND AT SAME VENUE DUE TO SOME INFORMATION IS REQUIRED TO BE SOUGHT FROM ACCOUNTS DEPARTMENT OF THE COMPANY

Published on May 28, 2019
Apt Packaging Ltd

