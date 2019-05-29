The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 29th May, 2019 at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Director at their Board Meeting have approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Please find enclosed herewith the following:



Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.



This may be treated as compliance with relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



Pdf Link: Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com