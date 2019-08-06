Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board of Directors of Aravali Securities and Finance Limited will be held on Wednessday, 14th day of August, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at its Registered Office at Plot No. - 136, Fourth Floor, Rider House, Sector-44, Gurgaon-122003 to inter alia, the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Please note that in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall remain closed and accordingly the trading in the securities of the Company by directors and designated employees is prohibited from 7th August, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 in view of declaration of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

This is for your kind information



