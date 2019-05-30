Arcotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that

1. Mr. Arvind Dadheech has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1st June, 2019.

Mr. Arvind Dadheech is M.B.A in finance and Commerce Graduate and he has knowledge and experience in the field of Finance, Accounts and taxation.

2. Code of practices and procedures for Fair Disclosure of UnPublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI),as approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the company Vide Board Meeting dated 29th May,2019

