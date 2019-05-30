Arcotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Code of practices and procedures for Fair Disclosure of UnPublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI),as approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the company Vide Board Meeting dated 29th May,2019

Pdf Link: Arcotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Arcotech Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor