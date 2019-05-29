Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Arcotech Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, inter alia, has approved the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors report, Declaration for audit Report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.

The financial Results will be published in the newspaper in terms of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:15 pm and concluded at 5:15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Arcotech Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

