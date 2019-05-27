Arfin India Ltd - Appointment Of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, has appointed Ms. Hetal Koradia as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 27, 2019

Published on May 27, 2019
