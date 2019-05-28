Aries Agro Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Aries Agro Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, considered and recommended Dividend of 18 % being Rs. 1.80 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com