Aries Agro Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Aries Agro Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, considered and recommended Dividend of 18 % being Rs. 1.80 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Aries Agro Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Aries Agro Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.