Arihant Superstructures Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 have granted their consent for obtaining Shareholders approval for raising of funds through issue of securities

Published on May 27, 2019
Arihant Superstructures Ltd

