Arihant Superstructures Limited - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For The Financial Year 2019-20.

Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 have approved the appointment of M/s D. A. Kamat & Co, Company Secretaries, Mumbai as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

