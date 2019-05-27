We are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A and 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Declaration under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the Financial Statements (Stand-alone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Arihant Superstructures Limited - Audited Accounts And Financial Statements (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With The Audit Report Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com