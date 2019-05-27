Arihant Superstructures Limited - Board Of Directors In Their Meeting Held On Monday, 27Th May, 2019 Has Approved The Appointment Of M/S KPMG As The Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2019-20.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to hereby inform and intimate to the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has approved the appointment of M/s KPMG as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com