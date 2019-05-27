We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per Equity Shares of the Company for Financial Year 2018-19, subject to the Shareholders approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Arihant Superstructures Limited - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

