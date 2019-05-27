Arihant Superstructures Limited - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per Equity Shares of the Company for Financial Year 2018-19, subject to the Shareholders approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Arihant Superstructures Limited - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Arihant Superstructures Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.