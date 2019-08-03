Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 02nd August, 2019 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August, 2019, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper clipping of the Advertisement published in Business Standard (English) & Matrubhumi (Marathi) dated 03rd August, 2019.



You are requested to take the above information on your records.





Pdf Link: Arihant Tournesol Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com