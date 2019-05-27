This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019, has inter-alia:



Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 which was reviewed by the Audit Committee and considered and approved by the Board and Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Please Note that due to error in upload of Number of Pages the same is re uploaded.



Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Report of the Statutory Auditors, declaration of Unmodified opinion by Managing Director on Standalone Financials and Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualifications on Consolidated Financials is enclosed herewith for your reference and records.



The said meeting commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.15 P.M.



Pdf Link: Arshiya Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

