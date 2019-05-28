Arss Infrastructure Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Company has considered, amended and readopted the Code of Fair Disclosure under regulation 8(1) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 as amended in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018 effective from April 1, 2019. Copy of amended/readopted code of practices and procedure of fair disclosure is annexed herewith as annexure - I for your consideration.

Published on May 28, 2019
