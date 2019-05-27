Arvind Smartspaces Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

We hereby inform you that the Company has issued and allotted 1,20,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under Arvind Infrastructure Limited (now Arvind SmartSpaces Limited) - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 (AIL ESOP 2013) to the eligible employees on 27th May, 2019 pursuant to the exercise of options granted to them.

Pdf Link: Arvind Smartspaces Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.