We hereby inform you that the Company has issued and allotted 1,20,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under Arvind Infrastructure Limited (now Arvind SmartSpaces Limited) - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 (AIL ESOP 2013) to the eligible employees on 27th May, 2019 pursuant to the exercise of options granted to them.

Pdf Link: Arvind Smartspaces Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com