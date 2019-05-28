SUB: INTIMATION REGARDING APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015.



Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate you the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019, has appointed Ms. Surbhi Gupta, member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) having membership no. A58657, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 28th May, 2019 under Section 203(1) of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules made there under and under Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



You are hereby requested to take the above mentioned information on record and please update the same on your website for dissemination purpose.



Pdf Link: Ashari Agencies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com