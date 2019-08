Ashari Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. Any other business as may be considered necessary.



Pdf Link: Ashari Agencies Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And Information Regarding Reopening Of Trading Window Of Equity Shares Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com