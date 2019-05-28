Ashari Agencies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28h May, 2019 at 05:00 PM at the registered office of the Company.

1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

3. The Board has also appointed Ms. Surbhi Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2019

