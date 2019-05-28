Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Please find attached the Certificate under Reg. 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 for your reference and record.

Pdf Link: Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

