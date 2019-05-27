This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have approved the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019 and the Profit & Loss Accounts for the period ended on that date together with the Schedules, Annexures and Notes on Accounts. The Board has also approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 and considered the Auditors Report dt:27.05.2019 issued by M/s.Prasan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.



The Board has also re-appointed Mr.A.VijayaSujanakar, No.23/32, Narayanasamy 2nd Street, West Saidapet, Chennai - 600015, a person with extensive experience in Accounting, Taxation and Internal Audit matters as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20. Mr. T.Durga Prasad, Practising Company Secretary has been re-appointed as Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com