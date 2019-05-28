Ashiana Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub: Intimation of Investor and Analyst Meet on 18th June, 2019

Dear Sir

This is to inform that Ashiana Housing Limited will hold its Investor and Analyst Meet on 18th June, 2019 at 3:30 PM in Mumbai.

Members of the senior management will be present to address equity analysts and investors of the company. The presentation of the session will also be uploaded on the Companys website post completion of the event.

Kindly take this on record.

Thanking you
For Ashiana Housing Limited


Nitin Sharma
(Company Secretary)

Pdf Link: Ashiana Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Ashiana Housing Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.