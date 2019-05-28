Sub: Intimation of Investor and Analyst Meet on 18th June, 2019



Dear Sir



This is to inform that Ashiana Housing Limited will hold its Investor and Analyst Meet on 18th June, 2019 at 3:30 PM in Mumbai.



Members of the senior management will be present to address equity analysts and investors of the company. The presentation of the session will also be uploaded on the Companys website post completion of the event.



Kindly take this on record.



Thanking you

For Ashiana Housing Limited





Nitin Sharma

(Company Secretary)





Pdf Link: Ashiana Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com