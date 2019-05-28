Ashiana Housing Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Ref. : Company No. : 523716


This is to inform you that Brickwork ratings has re-affirmed ratings for NCD Issue of Rs. 22 Crore at BWR A+ (SO)pronounced BWR A+; Outlook Stable.

Please take this information on your record.

Thanking you,
For Ashiana Housing Ltd.

Nitin Sharma
(Company Secretary)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
