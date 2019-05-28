Ashirwad Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Declaration of Dividend of 10% on the Share Capital of the Company i.e. 0.10 Paise per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the shareholders’ approval.



Pdf Link: Ashirwad Capital Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com