Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Shweta Mishra due to personal reasons. w.e.f 29.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd

